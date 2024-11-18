CAG report reveals BJP govt committing crores of scams in health dept: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP has indulged in numerous scams and has committed huge scams in health services.

Reacting to the latest report of CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General), Hooda said the government has not only looted crores of public money, but has also played with the lives of people.

Hooda said the CAG report has completely exposed the scams of BJP, and made it clear that instead of providing health services and doctors to the citizens, the government is engaged in scams worth crores of rupees. “The report has revealed that many ambulances travelled a distance of just 42 to 209 km for Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Ambulances provided their services for about Rs 2,500 per kilometre. Not only this, there has been a lot of manipulation in the time taken by the ambulances to reach the patients,” he said.

The CAG report said that while playing with the lives of the people, the government also purchased medicines and equipment from blacklisted companies.

The government has also paid Rs 5.67 crore to 15 such agencies, whose medicines have been proved substandard many times. Hooda said ever since the BJP has come to power, it has completely ignored the education and health system of the state. “This is the reason that today about 30 per cent of the posts of doctors and 42 per cent of health workers are lying vacant in the state,” he stated.

He said that this time the Comptroller and Auditor General has also put its stamp on the allegations of the Congress, as the Congress repeatedly told the people of Haryana that the BJP has burdened the state with a debt of Rs 4.5 lakh crore, but the people in power kept denying it.

“Now the CAG report itself has revealed that by March 2023, the state had a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore. Even after that, this government continued to take loans, which

has exceeded Rs 4.50 lakh crore today,” he said.