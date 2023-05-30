CAG re-elected external auditor of WHO for 4 yrs

New Delhi: It’s a moment of pride for India as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu has been re-elected as External Auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva for a period of four years from 2024 to 2027. The CAG is already holding this position in WHO since 2019 for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

The present election was held on Monday at the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority (114 out of 156 votes) in the first round of

voting itself.