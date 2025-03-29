CAG flags gaps in healthcare sector in Guj

Gandhinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out several deficiencies in Gujarat’s healthcare sector, including the shortage of doctors, nurses, beds and the lack of a comprehensive health policy.

The ‘Report of the CAG of India on Public Health Infrastructure of Health Services’, which was tabled on the Assembly floor on Friday, said a shortage of more than 25 per cent doctors and paramedics was noticed in 22 and 19 districts, respectively, said the report. The state has 33 districts.

CAG also said that Gujarat may increase the budgetary allocation for the health sector up to 8 per cent of the state budget as recommended by the National Health Policy (NHP) in 2017.

The central auditor said the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department had not framed a policy for human resource management for the public health institutions.

“Despite recruitment of 9,983 healthcare personnel between 2016 and 2022, there was a shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics to the extent of 23, 6 and 23 per cent, respectively, in Public Health Institutions as of March 2022,” the CAG said in its report.

The overall vacancy in doctors, nurses, and paramedics cadres stood at 13 per cent in public health facilities as of March 2022.

Vacancies of specialist doctors stood at 51 per cent and 49 per cent in sub-district hospitals (SDHs) and community health centres (CHCs), respectively, it said.

“Under the National Health Mission Scheme, 31 per cent of specialist doctors and 32 per cent of paramedics posts were vacant as of March 2022. Overall, 76 per cent shortage of teaching staff was noticed in Nursing Colleges/Schools against the norms of Indian Nursing Council,” said the central auditor.