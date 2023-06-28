Cabinet okays sulfur-coated Urea Gold and PM-PRANAM

In a major move aimed at bringing down the fertilizer subsidy and promoting alternative fertilizers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, the government on Wednesday approved Sulfur-coated Urea Gold and PM-PRANAM (Pradhan Mantri Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth).

While talking to Millennium Post, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that Sulfur-coated ‘Urea Gold’ is the premier category urea and its efficacy would be better than the conventional urea, which is commonly used to increase the productivity of agricultural crops.

“The premier quality of Urea Gold will be available in granule form and it be used in lesser quantities than the conventional neem-coated urea. The quality of bagging for Urea Gold as well as price of a bag has not yet been decided,” Mandaviya said, adding that the premier urea would help in improving sulfur contents in the soils.

However, the minister claimed that despite Urea Gold being a premier quality of soil nutrient, it would be available for farmers under the subsidy scheme of the government to promote the use of alternate fertilizers.

As per ministry officials, the one bag of Urea Gold would be of between 25-30 kg and the price of one bag of the premier urea would be similar to the 45kg bag of conventional urea.

Explaining about the features of Urea Gold, the minister said, “It would be different from neem-coated as the release process of sulfur-coated urea would be slower and its diversion would not be possible. The diversion was possible is neem-coated urea because its layering is from outside and coating was getting removed by chemical washing, while in Urea Gold, the sulfur is being inserted into the granule.”

The minister also assured that it would not affect subsidy plans of the government as a total outlay of Rs 3.70 lakh crore has also been approved by the Cabinet.

“The cabinet has approved the Urea Subsidy Scheme to ensure constant availability of urea to the farmers at the same price of Rs 242/45 kg bag excluding taxes and neam coating charges. Out of the above-approved package, Rs. 3,68,676.7 crore have been committed for urea subsidy for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25),” he said, adding that India would become fertilizer import free country in the next three years.

Explaining about the PM-PRANAM scheme, he said, “Under the scheme, the Centre will incentivise states for promoting alternative fertilizers and reducing chemical fertilizers.

Citing an example, suppose a state is using 10 lakh tonne of conventional fertilizer, and if it reduces its consumption by 3 lakh tonne, then the subsidy saving would be Rs 3,000 crore. Out of that subsidy savings, the Centre will give 50 percent of it, which is Rs 1,500 crore, to the state for promoting the use of alternative fertilizer and other development works, he said, adding that the government has estimated a saving of Rs 19,452 crore in the next three years.

The Cabinet has also approved Market Development Assistant (MDA) for a level-playing field to bio and organic fertilizers and to ensure integrated nutrient management for reducing overuse of chemical fertilizers.