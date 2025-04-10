Cabinet okays Rs 1,600-cr M-CADWM sub-scheme under PMKSY for 2025-26

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the 2025-2026 period, with an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

The scheme aims for the modernisation of the irrigation water-supply network to supply irrigation water from the existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.

It will make robust back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the farms’ gates, up to 1 hectare, with underground pressurised piped irrigation, according to an official statement.

The statement said the projects will be made sustainable by Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for the management of irrigation assets.

The water-user societies will be given handholding support for linking them with existing economic entities like FPO or PACS for five years. Youngsters will also be attracted to farming, to adopt the modern method of irrigation, the statement said.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones in the country by challenge funding the states.