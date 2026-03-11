Cabinet okays 2 multi-tracking Railway projects connecting Bengal, J’khand

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two multitracking projects of the Railway Ministry connecting West Bengal and Jharkhand with a total cost of Rs 4,474 crore.



These projects are the construction of the 4th railway line between Sainthia-Pakur and Santragachi- Kharagpur.

“Boosting rail connectivity and capacity in eastern India ... These projects will enhance efficiency, reduce congestion and strengthen connectivity across these states. They will also improve freight movement, support economic activity and advance sustainable, low-carbon transport,’ PM Modi said on X.

The two projects covering 5 districts across the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 192 km, according to the government.

It said these projects are in line with Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of a New India and will make the people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development, enhancing employment as well as self-employment opportunities.

Outlining the project details, it said that these initiatives are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

“These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services,” a government statement said.

Highlighting the expansion of the rail network in the country with these developments, the government said that the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 5,652 villages, which have a population of about 147 lakh.

The government also emphasised the benefits to the tourism sector, saying that the proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari Temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika Forest, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary and Rameshwar Kund.

“The approved projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, POL, containers, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum),” the statement said.

“The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country. It will reduce oil import (6 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (28 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 1 (One) Crore trees,” it added.