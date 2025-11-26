Cabinet nod for two rail projects worth over Rs 2K crore in Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and building third and fourth lines between Badlapur and Karjat in Mumbai metropolitan region.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two projects with a total cost of Rs 2,781 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus rail line will improve connectivity to the Dwarkadhish temple, a key pilgrimage site, and transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, container, and cement. “The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18 MTPA (million tonnes per annum),” Vaishnaw, who is also the railway minister, said.

The Badlapur-Karjat section forms part of Mumbai suburban corridor and the third and fourth line project will improve the connectivity in the region and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to southern India, the minister said.

According to a government statement, the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

“These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion,” the statement said.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India which will make people of the region Atmanirbhar by way of comprehensive development in the area, it said.

“These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the statement said.

Outlining their benefits, the government said that the two projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 kms.