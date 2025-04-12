Cabinet gives nod to report prepared for dealing eco sensitive zone inside area joining Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh: A plan was prepared to declare all the wildlife sanctuaries in the country as eco sensitive zones.

The plan was formulated as part of an eco sensitive strategy by the Wildlife Board of India in 2002.

According to the plan, these were eco sensitive areas and there would be no construction within the radius of 100 meters around these sanctuaries.

Any construction whatsoever was to be done outside the 100 meter radius. The practice was initiated in the entire country.

This was disclosed by the Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister, Punjab, Lal Chand Kataruchak today during an interaction with the media persons.

Divulging more, the minister said that the Punjab government in the year 2013 read a detailed plan with regard to the 13 wildlife sanctuaries of the state and sent the same to the Central government which declared these 13 wildlife sanctuaries as the eco sensitive zones.

Hence, on this basis, any construction activity was prohibited within 100 meter radius of these sanctuaries. But the Centre did not declare the Sukhna Lake, the 14th spot which shares its borders with Haryana and Punjab, to be included in the above said category.

The Minister further said that it is already decided in case of Sukhna Lake from legal point of view that no construction can take place within 10 km radius, neither any business activity nor any other kind can happen inside the said radius.

But recently, the Supreme Court directed that talks should be initiated with the local people inhabiting the above said area of the lake.

As a result, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formed a five member committee which conducted various meetings and listened to the grievances of the people.

Accordingly, a report was sent to the Supreme Court and a demand was placed that an eco sensitive zone be declared in this area.

The minister further said that the memorandum prepared as per the directions of the Chief Minister, was approved by the Cabinet.

This would give a lot of respite to the people and this memorandum would also be sent to the Government of India.