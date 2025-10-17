Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks permission from governor to hold oath ceremony

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday morning met Governor Acharya Devvrat and sought his permission to hold the oath ceremony of his new cabinet members, a government release said. During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, said the release. He also sought permission from the governor to hold the oath ceremony of the cabinet members, it said. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar at 11:45 am as part of the planned cabinet expansion, the release added. On Thursday, all 16 ministers except CM Patel had resigned. Patel will expand his cabinet on Friday, the state government had announced earlier.