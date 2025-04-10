‘Cabinet decision on two transport infra projects will improve connectivity’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government’s decision on doubling the Tirupati-Katpadi railway line will boost rail connectivity for pilgrims and tourists, and enhance freight capacity across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Modi, approved the doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs 1,332 crore.

The Tirupati-Katpadi section is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, farm produce, cement and other minerals.

The prime minister also said the Cabinet approval for the construction of the six-lane Zirakpur bypass will improve connectivity to Himachal Pradesh and the national capital region.

“The decision to build the Zirakpur bypass project is also in line with our PM GatiShakti effort to build seamless, future-ready transport infrastructure,” he said.

The primary purpose of the project is to ease up congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi also hailed the decision on the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) and said it would boost micro-irrigation and encourage the use of the latest technology.