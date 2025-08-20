Cabinet clears Kota airport, Bhubaneswar six-lane ring road

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two flagship projects — a new greenfield airport in Kota, Rajasthan, and a six-lane ring road around Bhubaneswar, Odisha — worth Rs 9,814 crore.

The first project involves the development of a greenfield airport at Kota–Bundi in Rajasthan, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,507 crore. To be executed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the project will replace Kota’s existing small airport with a modern facility featuring a 20,000-square-metre terminal building and a 3,200-metre runway. Spread across 1,089 acres provided by the Rajasthan government, the airport will be capable of handling up to 2 million passengers annually.

Officials said the airport’s strategic location—along the route linking Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi—positions it as a critical hub for air connectivity in north and western India. Expected to be completed within 24 months, the project is likely to boost Kota’s stature as an industrial and educational hub by attracting fresh investment, supporting local businesses, and providing easier access for students, professionals, and tourists.

The second approval is for a six-lane, access-controlled ring road in Odisha, spanning 111 km along National Highway 16. With an outlay of Rs 8,307 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the road will connect Rameshwar and Tangi, easing traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Designed for completion within two and a half years, the project also includes a 15-year operation and maintenance component.

The ring road is projected to increase average vehicle speeds by 60 per cent and cut travel time by nearly one-third. It will streamline cargo transport, particularly for iron ore and other minerals, reducing logistics costs and improving supply chain efficiency. Officials noted that the project will enhance multi-modal connectivity in the rapidly expanding Bhubaneswar-Cuttack corridor, foster industrial growth, and improve residents’ quality of life by curbing urban sprawl, lowering pollution, and easing traffic bottlenecks.

Both projects form part of the government’s wider push to modernise infrastructure. Since 2014, the number of operational airports in India has more than doubled—from 74 to 162—while annual passenger traffic has jumped from 16.8 crore to 41.2 crore. The initiatives align with parallel investments in highways, metro networks, ports, housing, and industrial corridors, signalling a comprehensive approach to nation-building.

By filling critical gaps in transport networks and urban planning, the Cabinet’s decisions aim to generate employment, attract investment, and unlock new economic opportunities. The government has emphasised timely execution and sustainability, underlining its commitment to ensuring these projects deliver long-term benefits for regional economies and national growth.

The decisions reaffirm government’s focus on boosting regional connectivity, decongesting urban centres, and driving economic growth.