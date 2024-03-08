Cabinet approves Rs 1500 per month to women in Himachal

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved Rs. 1500 monthly under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi for eligible women aged 18-59, fulfilling a Congress Party election promise. Initially launched in Lahaul Spiti, it now extends statewide.



Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting.

This is seen as a major move ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls to counter the BJP on its allegations that the congress government has failed to fulfil its election guarantees.

On political note in the context of prevailing political crisis in the state, the cabinet expressed its full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and reaffirmed that the entire cabinet is united under his leadership

The Cabinet resolved to inform the public of Himachal Pradesh about the propaganda of BJP and said that the State Government will complete a full term of five years.It urged the Government of India (GoI) to release an amount of Rs. 9043 crore for Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) without any further delay.