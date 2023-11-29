Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

The Union Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, which focuses on 11 critical interventions for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scheme on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand’s Khunti. The scheme -- which aims to, among others, provide pucca houses, piped water supply and roads -- got the Cabinet nod late on Tuesday.

The total outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) has been pegged at Rs 24,104 crore, of which the central share will be Rs 15,336 crore and the states will contribute Rs 8,768 crore.

“Over 28,16,000 (28.16 lakh) tribal people from 220 districts in 18 states and one Union Territory will benefit from this scheme. Those tribals who have not yet benefited from Government of India schemes so far will be the beneficiaries under this scheme,” Thakur said.

The beneficiaries have been identified from among 75 tribal communities with a scattered habitation.

“Under the scheme, 11 main interventions have been identified on the basis of which benefits will be given to them. These include housing, all-weather roads, clean drinking water, electricity, mobile dispensaries and mobile towers ,” Thakur said.

He added that assured livelihood opportunities will also be provided.