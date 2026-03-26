Cabinet approves extension of IVFRT scheme to upgrade immigration system

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) scheme for another five years with a budget outlay of Rs 1,800 crore.



The IVFRT platform aims to integrate and streamline immigration, visa issuance and foreigner registration processes through a secure and technology-driven framework. The move is part of the government’s broader push to modernise border management systems while facilitating legitimate travel and strengthening national security.

Launched in 2010, the scheme has undergone multiple extensions and upgrades. The latest phase will focus on adopting emerging technologies, transforming core infrastructure and optimising service delivery to meet evolving global travel demands and security challenges. The decision also follows the enactment of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which necessitates a more robust and future-ready immigration ecosystem.

Under the new phase, the government plans to introduce mobile-based services, self-service kiosks and unified digital platforms to enable seamless passenger movement. Infrastructure will be upgraded across immigration checkpoints, Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and data centres to ensure scalability and efficiency.

Officials said the IVFRT system has already significantly improved service delivery. Over the past five years, 91.24 per cent of e-visa applications have been processed within 72 hours, while average passenger clearance time at immigration counters has been reduced to 2.5–3 minutes. The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme, implemented at major airports, has further reduced clearance time to about 30 seconds through automated e-gates.