Cabinet approves creation of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of an autonomous body ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat) to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led development, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Its primary objective is to create a holistic platform across government sectors that focuses on youth development.

‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ aims to offer equitable access to opportunities, enabling young people to pursue their aspirations and contribute to the overall development of India. The initiative is set to be dedicated to the nation on October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The establishment of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ reflects the government’s dedication to empowering and engaging the youth of the nation in various areas, emphasising the role of technology in advancing youth-led development.