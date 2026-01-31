Cabin pressure snag forces Saudia Airlines flight to turn back to Lucknow

Lucknow: A Saudia Airlines flight heading to Jeddah from Lucknow was forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Friday after a technical problem developed soon after take-off, officials said.



According to sources, the aircraft experienced a cabin pressure issue when

it was near Mumbai, causing breathing discomfort to some passengers.

The pilot initially sought permission to land at Mumbai airport, but clearance was not granted.

The pilot then contacted Lucknow air traffic control and requested emergency landing permission.

After approval, the aircraft turned back and landed safely at Lucknow airport about 82 minutes later.