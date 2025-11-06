CAB to honour WC star Richa Ghosh with gold-plated bat & ball

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is all set to organise a grand felicitation ceremony for Indian women’s cricket sensation Richa Ghosh on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.

Ghosh, a resident of Siliguri, was one of the standout performers in India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will be honoured with a specially crafted gold-plated bat and ball in recognition of her outstanding achievements and invaluable contribution to Indian cricket. The bat and ball will be signed by former cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami. Both the cricket icons believe Richa’s journey and performance will inspire many budding women cricketers of Bengal.

“Richa has shown remarkable talent, composure, and fighting spirit on the world stage. Honouring her with this gold bat and ball is a small token of our recognition for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket. She is an inspiration for every young cricketer in Bengal and across the country,” said Ganguly, current CAB President.

In fact, CAB has expressed immense pride in Richa’s journey from Siliguri to the world stage, describing her dedication, discipline, and fearless approach as truly inspiring. The association hopes that this recognition will motivate many more young girls to take up the sport and pursue their dreams with the same determination.