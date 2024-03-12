CAA applicants can attach nine documents to prove country of origin

New Delhi: Applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) can submit any of nine documents, including valid or expired passport, ID cards and land tenancy records, to prove he or she is a national of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan.



The applicants can also submit any of 20 documents like copy of visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India, certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or a revenue officer to prove that he or she has entered India on or before December 31, 2014, according to the rules of the CAA issued on Monday.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he or she belongs to either Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community and continues to be a member of that community.

The government on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Now, Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries. The applicants will have to give a declaration that they “irrevocably” renounce the existing citizenship and that they want to make make “India as permanent home”. The list of documents to prove that the applicant is a national of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan are: copy of passport issued by the government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, registration certificate or residential permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India, birth certificate issued by a government authority in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, school certificate or educational certificate issued by the school or college or board or university authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan.

Other documents that will be acceptable include identity document of any kind issued by government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan or any other government authority or agency in these countries, any licence or certificate issued by a government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan. Any other document issued by a government authority or a government agency in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan which will establish that the applicant is from Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan will also be acceptable.

The above documents will be admissible even beyond their validity period, the rules said.

List of documents to prove that the applicant has entered into India on or before December 31, 2014 are: copy of the visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India, registration certificate or residential permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India, slip issued by the census enumerators in India to such persons while conducting census related survey.

The applicants may also submit government issued licence or certificate or permit in India, including driving licence, Aadhaar card, ration card issued in India, any letter issued by the government or court to the applicant with official stamp, birth certificate of the applicant issued in India, land or tenancy records or registered rental agreement in India in the name of the applicant, PAN card issuance document bearing the date of issuance.

Any other document issued by the central government or state government or any public sector undertakings of central government or state government or any financial institutions like banks or any other public authority, certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or officer thereof or a revenue officer, record and account details relating to and issued by the banks (including pvt banks) or post office accounts in the name of the applicant.

Insurance policies issued in India, electricity connection papers or electricity bills or other utility bills, court or tribunal records or processes in India in respect of the applicant, document showing service or employment under any employer in India supported by employees provident fund/ general provident fund/ pension/ employees’ state insurance corporation documents will be acceptable. School leaving certificate of the applicant issued in India, academic certificate issued by a school or college or a board or a university or a government institution, municipality trade license issued to the applicant, marriage certificate will also be acceptable.