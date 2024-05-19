C-Vigil app proving effective, says Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said that the C-Vigil app, developed by the Election Commission of India to directly address complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct, is proving effective.

“Upon receiving a complaint, a team of officials reaches the site within 100 minutes to assess the situation and resolve the complaint,” he said Agarwal said the voters of Haryana are particularly vigilant in this matter “and have sent more complaints to the commission compared to many larger states”.

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. “Out of the 6,540 complaints received, 6,523 have been resolved, with 4,893 being addressed within 100 minutes,” he said, according to an official statement. Agarwal mentioned that voters from 36 states across the country are making extensive use of the C-Vigil app.

“So far, the Election Commission has received 4,24,320 complaints regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said. According to the statement, he noted that Uttar Pradesh has received 6,000 complaints, whereas Haryana has received 6540 complaints.

“Even in a large state like Gujarat, only 5,347 complaints have been received,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agarwal appealed to over 2 crore eligible voters of Haryana that whenever they receive information about any kind of inducement or threats to vote during the elections, they should report it to the commission through the C-Vigil app, and immediate action will be taken.

He urged the voters to cooperate with the Election Commission to conduct the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha general elections on May 25 fairly and transparently.