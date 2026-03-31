C-DAC Kolkata, SIT host academia–industry meet on 3D printing

Siliguri: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in collaboration with Siliguri Institute of Technology, organised an academia–industry meet on 3D printing and additive manufacturing, bringing together experts, researchers and industry stakeholders to discuss emerging trends and applications in the field.

The programme aimed to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial requirements, with a focus on fostering innovation, skill development and technology transfer. Representatives from leading industries, faculty members and students participated in the interactive sessions.

Experts highlighted the growing importance of additive manufacturing across sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive and defence. Discussions centred on the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, challenges in implementation and the need for a skilled workforce to support the evolving ecosystem.

Speakers emphasised the role of institutions like C-DAC in promoting cutting-edge research and supporting startups, while also underlining the importance of industry collaboration in accelerating technological advancement. The event also featured technical presentations, demonstrations and networking sessions, providing participants with insights into the latest developments in 3D printing technologies and their real-world applications.

Organisers said the initiative would pave the way for future collaborations, joint research projects and training programmes, strengthening the region’s position in advanced manufacturing and innovation.