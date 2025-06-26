Bypoll victories were semi-finals for 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victories in the Punjab and Gujarat bypolls were “semifinals” for the 2027 Assembly elections, and the party is on track to form the next governments in these states.

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the party’s twin victories in Assembly bypolls held in Visavadar in Gujarat and Ludhiana West in Punjab.

Thanking the voters, he asserted that the wins signalled two distinct political currents -- deepening public trust in AAP’s governance in Punjab, and a strong, undeniable wave of change rising in Gujarat.

“The people of Gujarat have embraced the politics of transformation. This victory is not just electoral -- it is a triumph of trust and aspiration,” said the AAP chief, who congratulated the newly elected MLAs -- Sanjeev Arora and Gopal Italia.

He asserted that in today’s political environment, the AAP has drawn a bold new line of clean and honest politics.

“Our party has entered the political arena with the sole intention of bringing honesty and integrity back into public life. The victory of these two candidates is living proof of that mission,” he said, adding that both the winners are clean, committed individuals.

Highlighting how AAP has broken old political myths, Kejriwal said there was a time when people used to say that good, honest individuals should stay away from politics.

“The AAP has shattered that notion. Good people should enter politics, but they must also work hard. If you work hard, the people will stand with you,” he said.

The people want an end to the culture of goondas, criminals and hooligans who have infested political parties, he added.