'By protecting environment, we can protect many human rights'

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that many human rights can be protected by protecting the environment and urged people to take it as top priority so that future generation can breathe pollution-free air.

Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes in New Delhi on the National Energy Conservation Day.

She also launched 'EV-Yatra Portal' on the occasion. 'EV-Yatra Portal' has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to track the nearest public EV charger.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a top priority for all to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, progress well and live healthy lives. Breathing in clean air is a basic human right.

"By protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights," she said.

The President said that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority.

Although India's per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection, she noted.