By increasing electricity rates, govt delivered another blow: BS Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has delivered another blow to the suffering from inflation and said the government is putting undue burden on the public to benefit the private power companies.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Hooda said on one hand, the Congress government in Rajasthan is giving relief to the people from inflation by giving gas cylinders for Rs 500, but the government in Haryana is putting an additional burden on the middle class by putting an additional burden of 52 paise per unit. He said a typical household spending up to 600 units will now have to pay an extra Rs 300 per month.

Hooda said the general public is being burdened to benefit private companies because Haryana was to get electricity for 25 years at the rate of 2.94 paise per unit under the power purchase agreement signed with the Adani Group during the Congress tenure. “But in the last summer season, the company refused to provide electricity. Instead of taking legal action against the private company, the government bought expensive power from outside at the rate of Rs 10-11,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister said that during the Congress tenure, 4 power plants was established. Along with this, a 250 MW Stage-6 unit was installed in Panipat Thermal Power and the first nuclear power plant of 2800 MW was established in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad.

He said approval for another power plant of 660 units in Yamunanagar was also done during the Congress government.