Buxa Tiger Reserve empowers students as ‘vulture conservationists’

Alipurduar: Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) is aiming to cultivate the younger generation into future pioneers of vulture and wildlife conservation.



Researchers from the Rajabhatkhawa Vulture Breeding Center, the sole vulture breeding facility in the state, intend to engage directly with various schools in the Alipurduar district to conduct awareness programs.

A two-day workshop on vultures and wildlife conservation has already been successfully conducted by BTR at Rajabhatkhawa, involving students from five schools in the district.

BTR now plans to extend this initiative to all schools within the district.

Apurba Sen, the Field Director of BTR, stated: “Our goal is to mobilise students with a specific plan for vulture and wildlife conservation. We have already conducted a two-day workshop on forest, wildlife, and vultures at Rajabhatkhawa, attended by students from five schools. We are now committed to extending our awareness campaign to every school in the district, in coordination with the education administration.”

Identifying a total of three hundred government schools in Alipurduar, the Forest department intends to educate students about vulture and wildlife conservation. Foresters believe that students’ societal involvement in vulture conservation will pave the way for future endeavours.

Over the past two decades, vulture populations have dwindled across the country, significantly impacting the ecosystem. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when a pair of ‘white-backed’ vultures released into the wild from Rajabhatkhawa successfully raised a new generation at their natural nest.

This success story has invigorated vulture conservation efforts in the state, prompting the forest department to intensify awareness campaigns among students.

Soumya Chakraborty, a researcher at Rajabhatkhawa Vulture Breeding Centre, emphasized, “It is easy to educate students from grades nine to twelve about vultures - their significance, the threat of extinction, creating a conducive environment for their survival, and their role in the ecosystem.

By raising awareness among students, we hope to nurture the next generation of conservationists.”

Ashanul Karim, the Alipurduar District School Inspector (Higher Secondary), remarked, “We maintain close collaboration with the forest department. Researchers have previously visited our schools, enriching not only our students but also our teachers with valuable insights into vulture conservation.”