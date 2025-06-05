Busted Pakistani propaganda among OIC nations: Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi: India succeeded in busting the Pakistani narrative on Operation Sindoor, particularly among the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) member nations, where Islamabad sought succour after carrying out terror activities across the border, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has said. Shinde, who led a multi-party delegation to the UAE and West African countries as part of the government's global outreach efforts after Operation Sindoor, said the unique initiative provided an opportunity to convey India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism forcefully in nations that have a distinct voice in multilateral fora such as the OIC and the United Nations Security Council. The delegation led by Shinde visited the UAE, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Congo and interacted with senior representatives of the government, parliaments of the respective nations, think tanks and the Indian diaspora during its 14-day visit. "I think the propaganda Pakistan tried to sell to these nations, we were able to bust it. It was Pakistan that sent terrorists across the border into India to carry out attacks. We provided all facts and evidence. It was a very successful outreach programme," Shinde, who represents Kalyan parliamentary seat in suburban Mumbai in the Lok Sabha, told media reporters. The delegation led by Shinde comprised Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), E T Mohammad Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), former union Minister S S Ahluwalia and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

"We were able to convey strongly that while India supplies technology and trade to the whole world, Pakistan was supplying terrorists to the whole world," Shinde said, underlining the fact that the 9/11 attack mastermind Osama bin Laden was sheltered by Pakistan for years together on the outskirts of a military camp in Abbottabad, where he was killed by the US security forces. The UAE and Sierra Leone are members of the OIC, while Congo and Liberia have been elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2026-28. "We went to OIC member nations to highlight Pakistan's role in spreading terrorism in the name of religion. It also seeks protection from the OIC nations contending that it is safeguarding the interests of the Muslim community," Shinde said. During the visit to the UAE, the Indian delegation met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who conveyed strong support for India in the fight against terrorism. "The UAE minister told us that it has no space for any country that hijacks religion to spread terrorism and that they condemn such actions in the strongest terms," Shinde said.

He said the leadership of the west African nations was aware about India's problems with Pakistan, and the visit of the Indian delegation helped underscore the gravity of the issue of cross-border terrorism. Shinde said Sierra Leone condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and the role of Pakistan and their members of Parliament also adopted a resolution in this regard and observed a moment's silence to express condolences to the victims of terrorism. "I think this is a big development, one OIC member nation condemning the actions of another OIC member nation," he said. He said the visit of the delegation to west African nations also gave an opportunity to apprise the leadership of Pakistan's repeated attempts to spread terrorism in India. "We briefed them about attacks in India since 1947 and how terror outfits are allowed to flourish in Pakistan. We also apprised the leadership on how global terrorists, designated by the UN and the US roam about freely in Pakistan. How they carry out attacks on Indian Parliament and in Mumbai, Delhi and elsewhere," Shinde said.

He said the leadership of the west African nations also wanted India to play a larger role in terms of promoting trade and investments in the resource-rich region. Shinde said he will submit a report on their outreach programme to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also highlight the expectations these countries have from India. He said the delegation also highlighted how the countries that gained independence from colonial rule in 1947 have progressed over the past few decades. "India has grown to a four-trillion-dollar economy, whereas Pakistan is stuck at a 500-million-dollar economy. This is the difference. They are receiving IMF loans, while India is sending aid to different countries," the Shiv Sena leader said. On Pakistan also sending parliamentary delegations to world capitals, Shinde said perhaps they are speaking about the number of terror outfits flourishing on their soil. "I think their delegations are speaking about the number of times they sent terrorists to carry out attacks in India and the number of innocent lives claimed by them," he said. "They have nothing more to tell. They must have spoken about the number of terrorist outfits flourishing on their soil -- be it Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Hizb-ul Mujahideen and the most recent The Resistance Force (TRF). I don't think they have anything else to say. Their army chief is spreading the message about creating conflict in the name of religion. Their only agenda is to destabilise India, which is progressing well," Shinde said.

On the politics playing out in India over Operation Sindoor, Shinde said Congress leaders were speaking against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi only to keep themselves relevant. "They should learn from (Shashi) Tharoor, (Salman) Khurshid and others on how to present India's case before the world. How we all should be united in the fight against terrorism and not indulge in politics all the time," Shinde said. On Rahul Gandhi's remark that India surrendered to calls from the US during Operation Sindoor, Shinde said the Leader of the Opposition should be aware that his remarks are used by Pakistan to further their agenda. "Such a language does not suit him (Gandhi). He should realise that Pakistan is using his statements against India. The entire country is watching whether they are speaking in favour of India or against India," he said.