‘Businesses from Maharashtra being ‘snatched’ to strengthen Gujarat’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged industries and businesses from Maharashtra are being “snatched” to make Gujarat stronger.

He also expressed apprehensions that north Indian migrants settled in Mumbai and nearby areas will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment. Addressing a public event of north Indians in Mira Bhayander area, Thackeray said, “Most of you are assimilated with local people like sugar and milk. But be watchful, someone will add salt to spoil this relationship. Shiv Sena is always proud of its Hindutva but it was never about hating other religions”.

“You came to Mumbai in search of work, you made immense efforts and settled here. Now, you will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment,” he said.

Thackeray told the gathering to chant Jai Shri Ram to end “dictatorship”. “PM Narendra Modi was in Gujarat around 10 days back. The business activity here is now being taken to Gujarat to strengthen that state. If he wants to make Gujarat stronger, he can do it, but not by snatching our businesses,” the former Maharashtra CM said.