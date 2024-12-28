Bus mishap: CM Punjab announces ex-gratia of Rs three lakh for next of kin

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed deep shock and anguish over the death of commuters in a tragic road accident near Bathinda after a private bus fell into the drain.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over this disastrous accident, the Chief Minister shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to give them courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of crisis and grant peace to the departed souls. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Mann also announced an Ex Gratia grant of Rs. 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

He had already directed the district administration to provide free treatment to all the injured.