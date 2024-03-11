Bus catches fire killing 5 in UP

Lucknow: A bus transporting wedding guests in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, caught fire after making contact with a high-tension wire. The accident, which unfolded near the Mardah police station, resulted in the loss of lives of at least five individuals, with dozens more sustaining severe burn injuries.



The bus, carrying 38 members of a wedding party, was on its way to a marriage function from Mau when the dreadful incident occurred. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as the bus suddenly erupted in flames, trapping passengers inside. Despite rescue efforts, the fire rapidly consumed the entire vehicle, leaving little room for escape. Among the passengers caught in the turmoil were children, adding to the heart-wrenching nature of the tragedy as they journeyed happily towards the wedding celebrations.

District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri confirmed that an investigation into the accident is underway, with a mobile forensic team dispatched to the scene to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the fire. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh noted that the bus was from outside the district, complicating the investigative process.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended sympathies to the families of the deceased and swiftly ordered medical assistance for the injured. He directed district officials to accelerate relief efforts and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured individuals.