Bus carrying wedding party collides head-on with truck, six killed

Hapur (UP): Six people returning from a wedding, including the groom's father, were killed and seven others injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck early Monday here, a senior police official said. The accident took place around 3 am when the wedding party was returning after the ceremony. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said appropriate arrangements are being made to ensure proper treatment of the injured. The deceased included the groom's father Yunus Qureshi and bus driver Ashok, police said.