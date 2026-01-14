Burdwan: Three killed after roof of open cast coal mine caved in

Kolkata: Three persons were killed and about two were injured after the roof of an open cast coal mine collapsed in Kulti of West Burdwan while people were allegedly stealing coal.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning some local people allegedly entered an open cast coal mine to steal coal. Suddenly the roof of the mine collapsed on them. As soon as the news reached the coal mine authorities and local administration, rescue operation was initiated promptly. After a couple of hours three bodies were recovered while two injured persons were rescued. They have been admitted to a local hospital.

It is alleged that often a section of people involved in coal theft and smuggling enters the open cast mines to collect coal despite having life risk. Even after a large number of people died in the past while stealing coal, the trend is continuing as ‘coal mafias’ engage such people for their illegal business.