Bullet train service to start soon: Vaishnaw

Bhavnagar: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India’s first bullet train service will commence very soon, and it will cut the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours and seven minutes. The Union minister was at Bhavnagar terminus from where he virtually flagged off the Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express.

“… the work on the project is going on at a fast pace. When it starts running, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes,” he said.

India’s first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, running at a speed of 320 kmph, will span 508 km.