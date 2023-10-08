Building SYL canal Punjab’s responsibility: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the SYL Canal is clear, and the water dispute is a separate matter. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to respect the Supreme Court’s ruling and complete the canal construction.



He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is politicising this issue, and whenArvind Kejriwal visits Haryana, he should clarify his stance on the SYL Canal.

The chief minister was interacting with National Women Journalists at the India International Center in New Delhi on Saturday.

He noted that half a century ago, the field of journalism had very few women, but today, women have secured a prominent position in journalism. He specifically acknowledged the substantial contributions of female journalists in electronic media.

Addressing questions about women’s empowerment in Haryana, the chief minister highlighted the success of the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” campaign, initiated on January 22, 2015, has led to a significant improvement in the gender ratio, with the number of girls per 1,000 boys increasing from 871 to 927.

Regarding women’s safety, he pointed out that over 30 women’s police stations have been opened in the state.