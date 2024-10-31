Building a thriving Madhya Pradesh: Steps toward development and cultural renaissance

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh, often hailed as the heart of India, has come a long way since it was once categorised as a ‘BIMARU’ state.

For the past two decades, and especially over the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has made significant strides toward development.

With an emphasis on good governance, inclusive growth, and cultural preservation, we are working to transform Madhya Pradesh into a leading state in the nation.

Rich in natural resources, Madhya Pradesh is blessed with abundant forests, rivers, minerals, and agricultural assets. The state also boasts a rich cultural heritage, home to revered sites like the holy Narmada River and Mahakaleshwar Temple. This land has given rise to iconic historical figures, including Queen Durgavati and Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 300th anniversary we celebrate this year. As we look toward a prosperous future, we are committed to preserving these cultural roots while focusing on comprehensive development.

Development Framework

Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India is built on the GYAN initiative, which prioritises Garib (the poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women). Guided by these pillars, Madhya Pradesh has structured four key missions—Yuva Shakti, Garib Kalyan, Kisan Kalyan, and ‘Nari Sashaktikaran’—to ensure development reaches every section of society.

The ‘Yuva Shakti’ Mission emphasises youth empowerment through education, skill development, employment, and leadership. As the first state to implement the National Education Policy, we are establishing PM Colleges of Excellence in 55 districts and incorporating Indian knowledge traditions, environmental studies, and yoga into the curriculum. Over one lakh government jobs are being created, and self-employment initiatives are encouraged to foster entrepreneurship.

Garib Kalyan Mission targets social security and economic support for the underprivileged, facilitating access to housing, healthcare, and education. The ‘Nari Shakti Mission’ prioritises women’s welfare through programs like ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’, ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, and ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’, while encouraging the empowerment of women’s self-help groups. The ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ aims to support farmers through profitable agriculture and horticulture practices, boosting crop yields and enhancing rural prosperity.

Industrial Growth and Investment

To foster industrial development, we have organised Regional Industry Conclaves in Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, and Rewa, as well as roadshows in key cities such as Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Mumbai. This targeted approach will bring industries suited to each region’s unique resources, sparking localised growth and generating employment.

Addressing water scarcity is another priority. Guided by the Prime Minister, the state has advanced projects like the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River linking projects. These initiatives aim to ensure reliable irrigation, alleviate drinking water shortages, and boost groundwater levels. In support of agricultural sustainability, a cow shed will be established in each village, aligning with our celebration of the “Year of Cow Conservation and Promotion.”

Governance Innovations

Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of governance reforms, becoming the first state to implement the Cyber Tehsil project across all districts. Additionally, we have redefined police station jurisdictions, resolved over 80 lakh land transfer cases, and introduced an online application system for residential plots. Supporting the poor remains a top priority, evident from initiatives such as securing rights for 4,800 workers from Indore’s Hukumchand Mill and launching the PM Shri Air Ambulance for critical healthcare access. UNICEF India recently lauded our efforts in adolescent health, highlighted by Rs 57 crore disbursed to 19 lakh girls under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Recognising the state’s cultural richness, we are undertaking projects to preserve and celebrate our heritage. These include the Shri Ram Van Gaman Path, Shri Krishna Path, the PM Shri Tourism Air Service, and the Vikramaditya Vedic clock. Events like Raksha Bandhan, Shravan Utsav, and Shri Krishna Janmashtami showcase our commitment to a cultural renaissance.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is leading in the implementation of major central government schemes, ensuring that the benefits of initiatives like the PM SVANidhi scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Mission reach eligible beneficiaries across the state. With these projects, we aim to foster economic, social, and cultural growth, making Madhya Pradesh an exemplar of a balanced and progressive society.

A Call for Unity and Progress

I urge everyone to support local products and join in our developmental journey by embracing the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

With the dedication of Madhya Pradesh’s 8.5 crore citizens, we are confident that our state will reach new heights of self-reliance and prosperity. Together, we can create a state where education, health, infrastructure, and culture thrive in harmony, contributing significantly to building a developed India.

Best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state’s 69th Foundation Day.