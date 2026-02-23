Raipur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday urged law students to build careers based on collaboration, patience and professional integrity, noting that classmates would become future colleagues, adversaries in court, and potentially members of the judiciary.



Speaking at the ninth convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National Law University here, he said graduating students were transitioning into a professional journey marked by uncertainty and responsibility, with a meaningful career depending on the ability to work collaboratively and the willingness to embrace the long-term nature of professional growth.

Addressing the gathering of graduates, faculty members, and families, the CJI, highlighting the importance of professional relationships, said, “While legal education often emphasises competition through examinations, rankings, and placements, the legal profession itself is sustained by cooperation.”

Drawing an analogy between the legal system and a river formed by many tributaries, he explained that the administration of justice is the result of collective effort involving juniors, seniors, colleagues, and even opposing counsel.

The CJI advised graduates to treat their peers with respect, empathy, and fairness, noting that classmates would become future colleagues, adversaries in court, and potentially members of the judiciary.

He shared an experience from his early years at the Bar, where assisting a fellow lawyer without self-interest led to enduring professional trust and collaboration.

“Such acts of goodwill strengthen not only individual careers but also the credibility of the legal profession,” he said while describing the legal field as a “long-drawn game” in which authority and recognition develop gradually over decades.

“The early years in practice may feel slow and uncertain, particularly when compared to other professions where advancement appears rapid. However, the foundational learning during this period - understanding court functioning, legal reasoning, and client engagement is critical for long-term success,” he asserted.

He encouraged graduates not to measure progress in short timelines, stressing that consistency, diligence, and integrity ultimately earn enduring respect.

Comparing career development to the construction of a building, he noted that unseen foundations determine the strength of future achievements.

“Support one another, remain connected to the professional community, and approach responsibilities with seriousness while maintaining balance in life,” he told the graduating students.

The CJI also met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here. The CM presented him a bouquet of flowers and a traditional royal ‘gamchha’ , symbolising the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Sai also presented the CJI a coffee table book on the internationally renowned Bastar Dussehra festival, along with an intricately crafted bell-metal replica depicting Lord Ram and Mata Shabari.