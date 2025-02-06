Budget will not be confined to government offices: J&K CM Omar

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday promised a people-friendly budget and said the the yearly outlay will not be confined to government offices alone.

Abdullah, who began pre-budget consultations with legislators and chairpersons of district development councils (DDCs) on Wednesday, stressed that the budget would be shaped by public aspirations and not limited to bureaucratic decisions.

“You have won your elections because people have placed their trust in you. Their expectations are tied to your leadership, and through this meeting, we aim to align budget priorities with the hopes of those who voted and participated in the democratic process,” he told the elected representatives, including DDC chairpersons and MLAs.