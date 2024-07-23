Budget will help realise PM Modi's dream of making India developed: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as "outstanding" and said it will accelerate the country's economic transformation and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India developed. After the Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India's growth trajectory. "This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027," Singh said in a post on X. "Congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an excellent and outstanding full-year Budget for FY 2024-25 which will help in moving towards making a prosperous and self-reliant 'Viksit Bharat'," he added. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and fast-paced development, this budget will accelerate India's economic transformation, the defence minister said.

"Numerous policies and programmes to support India's farmers, youth, women and other weaker sections of the society have also been announced. Sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, banking, energy, industry, R&D, MSMEs and defence have been given special care and attention," he said. The budget will boost demand, create new opportunities for youngsters and propel the country's economy onto the global stage, Singh said. "I thank PM and FM for giving a monumental push to India's economic and social development," he added. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the budget is "growth-oriented" and meant to benefit "everyone, especially youngsters and women", as he hit out at opposition parties for picking holes in it. "The Union Budget is in a way a dream budget for everyone, for all sections, especially youngsters and women.... This budget reflects the beginning of the realisation of the prime minister's Viksit Bharat dream," he told reporters in the Parliament complex. With the announcements made in the budget regarding various projects for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and the northeast, eastern India will emerge as the country's "economic hub", Rijiju said.

Asked about the opposition parties' criticism of the budget, he said, "If opposition parties have criticised it, it means it is a very good budget. They are disappointed and worried because it is a good budget for the country. It is a growth-oriented budget." Rijiju said the budget has provisions for "every sector". "Relaxations have been given to the middle class, salaried class, pensioners and cancer patients. You would not have seen such a budget ever," he said. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the budget as "farsighted" and said it has ensured that India marches on the path to becoming a developed and self-reliant country. He said the budget has been formulated keeping in mind every sector, including agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, irrigation, education and health. "I want to congratulate the finance minister. India will march on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the budget will generate new employment opportunities in the country. "Employment, skilling, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and the middle class are the four focus areas of this budget. Provisions have been made for a financial allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for employment, education and skilling," he told reporters in the Parliament complex. Pradhan slammed opposition parties for criticising the budget and accused them of looking at it with a "negative mindset". The Congress is "frustrated" because of its third consecutive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he said. BJP MP and the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra hailed the budget as "holistic" and said the opposition parties have never engaged in any kind of "constructive discussion" on the budgets of the Modi government. "It is because for the last 10 years, Union budgets have been people-friendly and development-friendly. People have liked them. That is the reason why Prime Minister Modi has created history by becoming the prime minister for the third time, only after Jawaharlal Nehru," he told PTI in the Parliament complex. The MP from Puri thanked Modi and Sitharaman for "considering Odisha in a big way" in the budget and said the state will benefit from the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan as it has a sizeable population of tribals. "The budget includes all sections of the society. I am sure that the people of India will stand with this budget," he said.