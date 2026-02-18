Budget Session will lay foundation for Haryana’s growth, says Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to begin on February 20, will lay a strong foundation for the state’s development roadmap, welfare initiatives, and future planning.



Addressing a press conference, Saini also claimed that the BJP government in the state has already fulfilled 60 of the 217 promises it made at the time of the Assembly polls, while work is going on at a rapid pace to fulfil the remaining promises.

He said the promises which the BJP makes are “not promises, but commitment”. “What we promise, we deliver. We have been working at a rapid pace to fulfil our promises,” Saini said, adding that the ‘Sankalp Patra’ “for us is like the holy Gita”.

He claimed that unlike the Opposition Congress and its allies, which don’t fulfil the promises they make or fulfil some of them at the fag end of their government’s tenure, the BJP government fulfils the key promises immediately after coming to power.

Saini talked about the fulfilment of key promises by his government, which include the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, the scheme which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women aged 23 years and above.

“We had promised to the farmers of Haryana that 24 crops will be procured at minimum support price (MSP). Today, Haryana is the first state in the country where 24 crops are procured at an MSP,” he said.

On the upcoming Budget Session, Saini said 2,199 suggestions were received from various stakeholders during his thirteen pre-budget meetings he held with them.

He further said that suggestions have also been received from the people of Haryana through emails, letters and through the government’s chatbot.

“We had sought suggestions from people regarding the budget and 12,400 suggestions have been received... Nearly 4,000 to 5,000 suggestions will be incorporated in the budget for 2026-27,” he said.