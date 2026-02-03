‘Budget lays out tech-centred structural blueprint for next decade’

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 lays out a technology-centred structural blueprint for the next decade, with a distinct focus on artificial intelligence, advanced research infrastructure, and health care, Union minister Jitendra Singh said at a post-Budget press briefing organised by the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The minister pointed to the Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti initiative, designed to build on earlier biomanufacturing missions, as a strategic thrust to expand India’s role in biologics, biosimilars and vaccine development.

He likened the emerging biotechnological era to the IT revolution of past decades, forecasting a “bio-revolution” that will span circular-economy frameworks and advanced life sciences innovations.

Singh also flagged new commitments to non-communicable and mental health care, announcing plans for super-speciality institutes in northern India to broaden access to specialised treatment. In parallel, he underscored the synergy between traditional medicine systems and modern scientific research by establishing new Ayurveda and pharmaceutical education institutions.

On the energy and strategic front, the Budget extends customs duty exemptions on imported components for nuclear power plants to 2035, a move intended to attract investment and enhance project efficiency. Rare earth corridors and critical mineral initiatives were highlighted as steps to reduce import dependence and bolster the clean energy and electronics industries.

The Department of Science & Technology announced two major research infrastructure projects, including a 30-metre National Large Optical Telescope and a National Large Solar Telescope near Pangong Lake facilities expected to boost international scientific collaboration.

The minister described this year’s fiscal exercise as forward-looking, stressing its potential to transform India into a globally competitive science and innovation hub and in fact stressed that the Budget does include the middle class of India.