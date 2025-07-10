‘Buddhist traditions deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh’

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday unveiled a grand statue of Lord Buddha at Mainpat in Surguja district, highlighting the deep-rooted presence of Buddhist traditions in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CM Sai emphasised the state’s commitment to embracing the teachings of Buddha—love, peace, and compassion—as it pursues development and harmony.

The Chief Minister paid homage by offering floral tributes to the newly installed statue and wished for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all residents of the state. The CM noted the significance of several sites in Chhattisgarh, including Sirpur, where Buddhist, Jain, and Sanatan traditions coexist, reflecting the state’s inclusive cultural heritage.

Recalling the 90th birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama, CM Sai praised him as a living symbol of Buddha’s compassion and peace. He further highlighted the global respect for Buddhist teachings, mentioning the greetings sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders on this occasion.

Describing Mainpat as a region rich in natural beauty and cultural diversity, the Chief Minister spoke about the area’s vast tourism potential and the government’s dedication to its development. Under the new industrial policy, tourism has been prioritised, with special incentives planned for those promoting homestay facilities in the region.

CM Sai announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for constructing a CC road from Saila Resort to the Buddhist temple and Rs 20 lakh for building a protective shed at the ancient temple. The event featured a traditional Tibetan welcome, tree plantation by the CM, and enthusiastic participation from the community.

Notable attendees included Surguja MP Chintamani Maharaj, Sitapur MLA Ramkumar Toppo, District Collector Vilas Bhoskar, Settlement Officer Swang Yangtso, and leaders from the Tibetan community.