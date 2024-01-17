‘Buddhadeb Sau should follow directions of state Edu dept, SC order’

KOLKATA: Regarding the confusion on the vice-chancellor (V-C) position at Jadavpur University (JU), Higher Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said that professor Buddhadeb Sau should follow the directions of the department and the order by the Supreme Court.



Caught in the deadlock between the state and Chancellor, Sau on Tuesday said that clarity needs to be there in the directions given. “When I was appointed as the officiating V-C, I tried to give my best and will do the same if I am reappointed,” he said.

The ambiguity developed prior to the varsity’s convocation on December 23 after Sau was removed by the Chancellor but the Higher Education department in a letter authorised Sau to continue as the V-C. However, on January 5, the Chancellor sent a letter to the JU authorities directing that Sau should not be allowed to interfere with the work of the Jadavpur University any more.

A letter was sent by the department to the senior special secretary of the Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday calling out the remarks made by the Raj Bhavan in a letter to state universities as “unwarranted” and “against the letter and spirit” of Article 166 (3) of the Constitution. Reacting to the letter, Governor C V Ananda Bose reportedly said that a reply will be given when a letter is sent from the government and not from a department. Responding to which, the Higher Education minister on Tuesday said that the Governor not only recognises the Higher Education department but also the Chief Minister’s office. Basu further blamed the Governor, without naming him, of the deadlock situation which had been created. “The standard of Higher Education in our state is very high and a situation like this is not desirable at all,” he said.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) on Tuesday protested at the campus demanding an end to the conflict and appointment of a permanent V-C. More than 250 teachers participated in the protest. On January 11, the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) Jadavpur University local chapter sent letters to the Chief Justice of India, President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and state Higher Education minister elaborating the distress caused in JU because of the current events. They asked each of them to ensure that the “premier university can resume normal functioning.”