BSP would win more seats if Bihar polls were free & fair: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday claimed that her party would have won many more seats in the Bihar Assembly elections if the polls had been completely free and fair.

In a post on X, she congratulated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members for ensuring the victory of party candidate Satish Kumar Singh Yadav in the Ramgarh Assembly seat (No. 203) in Bihar’s Kaimur district.

Although the administration and all Opposition parties united in their efforts to defeat the BSP candidate under the pretext of recounting the votes, the courageous party workers’ unwavering determination throughout the elections thwarted this conspiracy, the former chief minister claimed.

“Not only this, despite giving tough competition to the Opposition in other seats in this region of Bihar, BSP candidates failed to win. According to feedback, if the elections had been completely free and fair, the BSP would have certainly won many more seats. However, this did not happen,” Mayawati said.

In BSP’s lone win, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav got 72,689 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Kumar Singh, by a margin of merely 30 votes.

Mayawati’s allegations come days after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to retain power.

Meanwhile, the Opposition CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday claimed that the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections is “abnormal” and it was the result of three “experiments”.

The experiments, according to him, are the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women as the first instalment of Mahila Rojgar Yojana, deletion and addition of names in the SIR exercise, and transfer of land at a throwaway price to a corporate house.