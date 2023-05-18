BSP to go alone in LS elections

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced that it will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently, after a disappointing performance in the recent civic elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP leader Mayawati blamed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the party’s loss, claiming that they had been tampered with to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She called for a change of political power at the centre and urged party leaders and workers to donate to the party’s coffers to fund its offices and organisation in various states, as well as for election expenses.

Mayawati also instructed party leaders to establish various committees at the division, district, Vidhan Sabha, and booth levels by August.