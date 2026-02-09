BSP pitches Brahmin outreach as Mayawati steps up ‘Mission 2027’ drive

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has sharpened its social engineering pitch ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with party supremo Mayawati openly courting upper caste voters, particularly Brahmins, whom the party believes can be decisive in returning it to power.



At a review meeting with office bearers, Mayawati reiterated that the BSP was the true well wisher of the Brahmin community and urged party workers to intensify outreach among upper castes. The party leadership believes that support from Savarna communities has helped the BSP win power in the past and can play a crucial role again in Mission 2027.

The shift in focus follows the BSP’s disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati had fielded several Muslim candidates but later acknowledged that the party did not get the expected support from Muslim voters. She had said the party would be more cautious in future while finalising tickets.

The BSP now appears to be recalibrating its social coalition with a renewed emphasis on Brahmin outreach.

Mayawati has also taken up the controversy around the web series Ghooskhor Pandit, criticising it as an insult to Brahmins and demanding a ban. She said that in recent times, not just in Uttar Pradesh but even in films, Brahmins are being portrayed with derogatory labels such as corrupt priests.

Party leaders see this as part of a broader outreach to signal support for Brahmin concerns.