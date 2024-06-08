BSP expels Muslim candidates amid accusations of anti-party activities

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has initiated a crackdown on its own members following accusations from its leader, Mayawati, against the Muslim community for lack of electoral support despite significant representation in ticket distribution.



On Friday, the party expelled Majid Ali, a recent candidate from Saharanpur, along with his elder brother, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK).

Majid Ali, who secured 1,80,353 votes and finished third in the recent Lok Sabha elections, was removed from the party for alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline.

BSP district president Janeshwar Prasad confirmed the expulsions, stating that Majid and KRK had been repeatedly warned but showed no improvement in their conduct.

Sources indicate that KRK’s derogatory comments on social media platform ‘X’ against BSP supremo Mayawati fueled the decision.

The comments have sparked outrage, with calls for KRK’s arrest rising on social media. Social and political activists associated with the BSP condemned KRK’s actions and demanded strict action.

In response to his expulsion, Majid Ali expressed his unwavering loyalty to Mayawati, stating that her decisions are final and acceptable to him.

He emphasised his disassociation from his brother KRK’s actions and supported any necessary action against him.

In a related development, Mohammad Gufran Noor, another BSP leader, has left the party to join the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

Gufran, previously the district president of AIMIM and a candidate from Aligarh, joined the new party along with several colleagues.

He was welcomed by the Azad Samaj Party’s state president, Sunil Kumar Chittor, and Chaudhary Mahendra Singh at the Agra headquarters.

This series of events highlights the internal strife within the BSP

and the shifting allegiances among its members as they navigate the turbulent political landscape.