BSP, BJP have joined hands covertly: Akhilesh

Ghazipur (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the BJP and BSP have joined hands covertly and urged the voters from SC, ST and OBC communities that have been supporting Mayawati’s party to choose the INDIA bloc this time “to save the Constitution”.

Addressing an election rally here, Yadav said only Uttar Pradesh “can save the country” by voting out the BJP. “This election is about saving our future. At the same time, this election is also about saving the Constitution, which gives us respect, which protects our rights. It is being seen that BJP and BSP have joined hands covertly. Hence, we want to appeal to the people of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ that this election is also to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and they should support the INDIA bloc,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. The SP and BSP had jointly fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election but this time the BSP is going it alone. “If these people (BJP) come to power, they can do anything... on many occasions they did not allow the MPs in Lok Sabha to present their views,” the SP chief claimed.