BSF’s Punjab Frontier organises Bordermen Marathon in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier organised the Bordermen Marathon-2026 on Sunday in Amritsar to commemorate its 60 years of service to the nation. The event was organised with the theme “Hand in Hand with Border Population”. The BSF, in its Diamond Jubilee year, has been celebrating its relationship with the border population living along the international borders.



The Bordermen Marathon was a recognised event by the Athletics Federation of India. The event started with a shout from the Golden Gate, Amritsar, with the flag-off ceremony performed by Inspector General Atul Fulzele in the presence of senior BSF officers and other dignitaries. The half-marathon started from the War Memorial, and the 10K run started from the Lahori Mal village.

As part of the Fit India Movement, more than 7,500 participants from all over the country took part in the event. The participants included civilians, defence personnel, police officers, youth from the border areas, ex-servicemen, and even international athletes, which made the event a truly national event.

BSF personnel and the residents of the area lined up along the route to cheer the participants.

The marathon concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Joint Check Post Attari, where the winners of each category received medals from the chief guest. The event included a performance by the BSF Mahila Band and cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of Punjab.