BSF’s ‘desi dogs’ steal spotlight, proving indigenous breeds’ might

NEW DELHI: Dogs have had a place of honour in India’s history, culture, and mythology since ancient times. Native breeds have been revered for their courage, loyalty, and bravery—qualities that once rendered them invaluable in palace courts and war fields. Reviving this tradition, the Border Security Force (BSF) took pioneering efforts to promote and operationally utilise Indian dog breeds in national security assignments.

The programme has its origins back in January 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a visit to the BSF’s National Training Centre for Dogs at Tekanpur. He, while visiting there, stressed enhancing and making use of Indian breeds of dogs in security forces of the nation. His advice formed the basis for a fresh mission to identify and cultivate native breeds for operational duties.

Supporting this vision in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech on August 30, 2020, the Prime Minister encouraged people to take up and propagate Indian breeds, as per the philosophy of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’. This call saw a mass movement based on self-reliance, patriotism, and rediscovery of India’s indigenous heritage.

Responding to this inspiration, the BSF welcomed two Indian breeders of repute—the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound. Distinguished for their agility, stamina, adjustability, and sturdiness, these breeds are best suited to India’s varied geo-climatic conditions. Their innate hardiness, immunity to diseases, and ease of maintenance render them especially useful in challenging field situations.

The Rampur Hound, its origins lying in the former princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, has been historically bred by the Nawabs for jackal and big game hunting.