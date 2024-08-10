BSF strengthens security on Punjab-Jammu border amid rising terror threats, drone smuggling

JALANDHAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its manpower and installed numerous CCTVs along the Punjab-Jammu border to strengthen security in response to a surge in terrorist activities along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu.



Inspector General (IG) Atul Fulzele said during a press briefing at the BSF’s Punjab Frontier headquarters.

Additional troops have been stationed in the Gurdaspur region of Pathankot district, which borders Jammu, as part of these enhanced security measures. IG Fulzele stated that the BSF has shifted from a linear deployment strategy to setting up checkpoints in-depth, complemented by installing several CCTV cameras. He emphasised that the force remains on high alert in the area.

These actions come in the wake of a rise in terrorist incidents in Jammu, which have resulted in the deaths of over 20 security personnel and civilians in recent months. The BSF also closely monitors the Ravi and Sutlej river areas through extensive CCTV surveillance.

In line with these developments, the Union Home Ministry recently redeployed two BSF battalions from Odisha to Jammu and the Punjab-Jammu border.

Addressing the issue of cross-border narcotics smuggling, the IG noted that smugglers have shifted from land routes to using drones. According to him, their analysis suggests that these drone operations are likely supported by state-sponsored elements in Pakistan. The drones, loaded with drugs, arms, and ammunition, are being launched near the international border or close to Pakistani military posts. Fulzele mentioned that since October last year, there has been a noticeable shift to smaller drones that are quieter and less visible.

Despite the challenges, the BSF has adapted its strategy to track and recover these drones and their payloads, which often include heroin, firearms, and ammunition.

He acknowledged that some drones, flying at higher altitudes, may evade detection, but the force has successfully intercepted a significant number using advanced technology and increased manpower.

The BSF has also communicated its concerns about these drone incursions to Pakistan through various channels, including diplomatic ones, though the response from the Pakistani side has been largely dismissive.

In response to recent developments in Bangladesh, the BSF has implemented precautionary measures along the Punjab border. However, the situation remains stable, and no immediate threats have been reported. As part of heightened security measures for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the BSF will enter an “operations alert” mode along the 553 km stretch of the Punjab border starting August 10.

This year, the BSF’s Punjab frontier has seized over 160 kg of heroin, along with 28 weapons, 40 magazines, and 374 rounds of ammunition.