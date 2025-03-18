BSF seized 294 drones in Punjab in 2024: Govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The BSF seized 294 drones in Punjab in 2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai also said anti-drone systems were deployed along the Punjab border to counter them.

“Based on the information received from various sources, the BSF seized 294 drones on Punjab border in 2024,” he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said a number of steps such as putting up anti-drone systems, sharing information received about drones immediately with the BSF headquarters, Indian Air Force and the local police station, had been taken to counter the threat of drone-based smuggling.