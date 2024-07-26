BSF rescues Indian farmer after attack by Bangladeshi intruders

Jalpaiguri: Bangladeshi miscreants assaulted an Indian farmer, Hasan Ali (45), for objecting to the installation of fishing cages on his land. The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon near the India-Bangladesh border, in the Khalpara area of Kurkujan Gram Panchayat within the Jalpaiguri Sadar subdivision. Hasan Ali was subsequently rescued by the BSF and admitted in critical condition at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.



Hasan Ali, a Khalpara resident and labourer in a local tea garden, recounted, “After working in the garden, I crossed the barbed wire fence to manure my paddy fields. I saw individuals from Bondapara Amarkhana in Bangladesh digging our land and setting up fishing cages. When I protested, five to seven Bangladeshi attackers assaulted me with sticks, throwing me to the ground and beating me.”

His father, Samsul Haque, reported, “BSF personnel from BOP came and rescued Hasan, transporting him to the hospital.” The BSF’s Siliguri Radhabari sector confirmed the incident occurred in the area covered by Balasan BOP of the 195 Battalion. A flag meeting was conducted with Bangladesh’s BGB to address the situation.